The Grubb Springs Extension Homemakers Club will be having their annual Gingerbread House Sale Friday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Homemade baked goods and handmade crafts will be for sale. There will be a silent auction on a king size quilt donated by Judy Campbell. Money raised from this sale will be
used for scholarships given to Boone County graduating seniors who will be majoring in agriculture or Family and Consumer Science.
