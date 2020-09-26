The Harrison Art League will host the Artistic Expressions art show at the Boone County Library from Friday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Nov. 13. Artists are encouraged to submit their works for display. Works must be no smaller than 8 x 10 inches and created within the last five years. Art works must be original artworks, gallery ready with frames and wire hangers. All media is welcome, including photography, painting, drawing, ink, watercolor, sculptures and mixed media.
Divisions will be Realism, Impressionism and others.
If there are less than three entries in a category, the artwork will be moved to a different category.
Please bring art to the Boone County Library Friday, Oct. 16 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Work may be labeled not for sale (NFS). Sales will be worked out between the artist and the buyer. To facilitate sales, artists should include contact information on their work’s labels.
Entry fees for HAL members are 1st piece free, $10 for each additional piece. Non-HAL members are $15 per piece or 2 for $25. Cash or checks only.
A $75 award will go to the winner of each category.
