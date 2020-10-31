Entries for the Harrison Art League’s Artistic Expressions art show are on display in the Boone County Library. Works in all forms of media were accepted into the show. Art will be on display until Friday, Nov. 13. The Artistic Expressions Art Show has 19 artworks from 9 artists. All entries are in the Realistic and Other categories.
The winners from each category are:
Realistic- Michelle Jenks- Brave
Other- Ann Gaffy- Covid, Black Abstract
