The Harrison Art League will host the HAL Winter Blast at the Boone County Library Monday, Jan. 4, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Artists are encouraged to enter works. Works submitted need to be marked with a price and contact information. Artwork will be up during January and February. Entry fee is $5 per piece with one free entry for HAL members. All fees will go toward supporting our Genevieve Fancher Scholarship fund. This opportunity is also open to the public.
