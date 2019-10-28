3C-WEB- 10.26 Halloween Weather.jpg

Preston Brown (weather man) was able to predict a little rain (Ella Villines) at the Fall Festival held at Western Grove School.

The festivities on the square will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31. According to sources, the evening will be chilly with a 100% chance of treats to accompany the bouncy house, carnival and costume contest. Candy will begin to be distributed around 4 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor Dennis Selvidge from the First Assembly Church at (870) 741-5538 or (870) 715-7501.

