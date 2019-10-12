Kaycee Jo Hanna and Delton Elijah Yeckel announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. The bride-elect is the daughter of Meleah Austin of Yellville and Johnny Hanna of Atoka, Okl. She is the granddaughter of Teresa Pontillas of Harrison and Don Austin of Lead Hill.
She is a graduate of Lead Hill schools and North Arkansas College.
The prospective groom is the son of Kerry and Kenny Yeckel of Valley Springs. He is the grandson of Gail Glaneman of Finleyville, Pa. and Gerald Yeckel of Pittsburgh, Pa.
He is a graduate of Valley Springs School and North Arkansas College.
The couple will be married on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at Split Creek Barn in Berryville. Friends and family are invited to attend.
