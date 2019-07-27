Leo Walton will turn 97 years old on July 27. He is the father of five daughters and the grandfather to several grandchildren. In the 1950’s, Leo owned the Bordens Ice Cream company located in Harrison. Friends and family are encouraged to call him at 870-741-7293 to wish him a happy birthday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.