Wilma (Jones) Snow will celebrate her birthday on Nov. 10 with a reception in the Fellowship Hall at Calvary Baptist Church located at 701 N. Spruce from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The reception is being held by her children Martha and John Watkins and Kenny and Kay Snow. All friends and relatives are invited to attend and help celebrate. No gifts, please.
Wilma was born Nov. 12, 1929 to Dallas and Ruby Jones at Yardelle and is the oldest of 7 children. She married Kenneth Lee Snow on July 22, 1947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.