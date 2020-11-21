On Saturday, Oct. 3, Hard Target Shooting Academy hosted its first annual fundraiser with $800 of proceeds going to Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center. The event took place at Hard Target’s range in Lead Hill and was lead by Grandma’s House Board member Troy Burleson and his team of gun and gun safety savants. A whole crew of men and women spent their day battling it out on the range to see who was the best in the Handgun, Rifle/Carbine and Shotgun categories. The winners are: Pistol Shoot, Colton Combs with Harrison PD; Shotgun event, Caleb Howerton; Carbine/Rifle shoot, Jeremy Smith and Top Shot award, Jeremy Smith; Also in attendance for this fanatic event were Boone County Judge and Grandma’s House board member, Robert Hathaway and Boone and Newton county’s Victim Witness Coordinator, April Benefil.
