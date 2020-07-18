The following students from the area received degrees from Harding University. A virtual ceremony will be held on Aug. 15.
Daniel Powers received a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics with a teaching license.
Michael Santiago received a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and family ministry.
Joanna Roberts received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design.
Mason Rosson received a Bachelor of Arts in general studies.
Grant Dodson received a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and health with a teaching license.
Jennifer Yeager received a Master of Arts in Teaching in special education with a teaching license.
