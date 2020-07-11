Kathy Harman has been on dialysis for 25 years, but that does not seem to slow her down one bit. She takes a 3 and 1/2 hour treatment three times a week at Harrison Dialysis Center. She and the staff interact like extended family members after spending so much time together over the years. “This is the best unit in Arkansas,” Kathy stated.
Despite the strenuous treatment schedule, Kathy still lives a very active life. She bowls on the Special Olympics team, plays bingo, rides a stationary bike for exercise, works for Boone County Special Services and engages in the occasional argument with Siri on her phone. She is a dedicated fan of the Razorbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Kathy was born with a rare genetic condition called Laurence Moon Bardet Biedl syndrome, or LMBBS. Her condition causes deterioration in vision, extra fingers or toes, obesity in the stomach and abdomen, kidney issues and learning difficulties. Kathy has been blind since the age of 16 but she is not one to be defeated. She adheres to a strict diet and exercise program to combat the effects of the disorder. She still enjoys movies and can tell you what is happening by listening. Kathy’s memory is nearly photographic and she has a phenomenal recall ability. Ask her a question about a movie, the date of an event or the score of a ball game and she will gladly tell you.
The staff at Harrison Dialysis Center presented Kathy with a plaque on July 3 to honor her strength and longevity. Her mother, Betty, presented her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers to celebrate the occasion.
