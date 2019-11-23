The 10th annual a la carte, hosted by Harrison Regional Circle of Friends Chapter was held Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Quality Inn Convention Center. All proceeds of the event benefit Arkansas Children’s. The evening gave local restaurants a chance to show off their culinary skills to benefit a good cause. A silent auction was also held and attendees had a chance to bid on items donated by local businesses.
The Arkansas Children’s Circle of Friends is comprised of more than 350 volunteers throughout the state. These volunteers are dedicating time, talent and energy to support Arkansas Children’s through fundraising events such as this one.
The evening began with a Welcome from Cheri Humphrey, State Board Representative. A video presentation followed highlighting a very special lady, Dorothy Hamilton, who donated $75,000 out of her estate to the cause. Harness Roofing then followed up with a presentation of a check for $12,042.
The Circle of Friends would like to thank all of the auction donors:
1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa
A Touch of Class
Advanced Fabrications and Manufacturing
Arkansas Correction Industries
Boone County Heritage Museum
Caspian Flowers and Gifts
Cavendar’s Greek Seasoning
Cheri’s Homemade Deserts
Devitos Restaurant
Freight Dock Solutions
Ann Graffy
Harrison Country Club
Hotel Seville
Insane Labz
Lost Valley Canoe and Lodging
Joe and Katherine Nance
Stewart and Grace Nance
Nature’s Wonders
Neighbor’s Mill
Neiman Marcus
Nightingale’s NARMC Auxiliary Gift Shop
Northark
Ozark Mountain Media Group
OZK Cabins
Parker Place
Permanent Solutions
Powell Feed and Milling
Premier Day Spa
Pressing Matters
Reeves Furniture
Sam Alexander Health Mart
Sears
Shaker’s Beverage
Shelby’s Party House
Sullivan’s Pharmacy
The Cake Shop
The Gallery
The Hair Studio and Day Spa
Thompsons Ace Hardware
Tres Bien Salon
Wild Bill Outfitters
Special thanks to the following restaurants and individual for participating:
Brick Oven Pizza and Brewery
The Cake Shop
Colton’s Steak House and Grill
Devito’s Restaurant
Jamie’s Creative Catering
Jamie’s Local Flavors
Bucket’s Bar and Grill
Marie’s at the Seville
Jasmine Thai Cuisine
Knuckle Sandwich
Neighbor’s Mill Bakery and Cafe
Tip Top Catering, Casseroles and Cookies
Townhouse Cafe and Enjoy Catering
T’s BBQ
Ozark Creek Farms Cafe
Western Sizzlin’
Pam and Jim Richiert
Judy and Vance Leist
Katherine and Joe Nance
Kathy and Mike Scarsdale
Julie and Tim Harris
Tammy and Fred Garry
Sandy and Scott Tennyson
For more information about the Circle of Friends, contact Cheri Humphrey at (417) 527-7277 or visit giving.archildrens.org/joincof
