The 10th annual a la carte, hosted by Harrison Regional Circle of Friends Chapter was held Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Quality Inn Convention Center. All proceeds of the event benefit Arkansas Children’s. The evening gave local restaurants a chance to show off their culinary skills to benefit a good cause. A silent auction was also held and attendees had a chance to bid on items donated by local businesses.

The Arkansas Children’s Circle of Friends is comprised of more than 350 volunteers throughout the state. These volunteers are dedicating time, talent and energy to support Arkansas Children’s through fundraising events such as this one.

The evening began with a Welcome from Cheri Humphrey, State Board Representative. A video presentation followed highlighting a very special lady, Dorothy Hamilton, who donated $75,000 out of her estate to the cause. Harness Roofing then followed up with a presentation of a check for $12,042.

The Circle of Friends would like to thank all of the auction donors:

1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa

A Touch of Class

Advanced Fabrications and Manufacturing

Arkansas Correction Industries

Boone County Heritage Museum

Caspian Flowers and Gifts

Cavendar’s Greek Seasoning

Cheri’s Homemade Deserts

Devitos Restaurant

Freight Dock Solutions

Ann Graffy

Harrison Country Club

Hotel Seville

Insane Labz

Lost Valley Canoe and Lodging

Joe and Katherine Nance

Stewart and Grace Nance

Nature’s Wonders

Neighbor’s Mill

Neiman Marcus

Nightingale’s NARMC Auxiliary Gift Shop

Northark

Ozark Mountain Media Group

OZK Cabins

Parker Place

Permanent Solutions

Powell Feed and Milling

Premier Day Spa

Pressing Matters

Reeves Furniture

Sam Alexander Health Mart

Sears

Shaker’s Beverage

Shelby’s Party House

Sullivan’s Pharmacy

The Cake Shop

The Gallery

The Hair Studio and Day Spa

Thompsons Ace Hardware

Tres Bien Salon

Wild Bill Outfitters

Special thanks to the following restaurants and individual for participating:

Brick Oven Pizza and Brewery

The Cake Shop

Colton’s Steak House and Grill

Devito’s Restaurant

Jamie’s Creative Catering

Jamie’s Local Flavors

Bucket’s Bar and Grill

Marie’s at the Seville

Jasmine Thai Cuisine

Knuckle Sandwich

Neighbor’s Mill Bakery and Cafe

Tip Top Catering, Casseroles and Cookies

Townhouse Cafe and Enjoy Catering

T’s BBQ

Ozark Creek Farms Cafe

Western Sizzlin’

Pam and Jim Richiert

Judy and Vance Leist

Katherine and Joe Nance

Kathy and Mike Scarsdale

Julie and Tim Harris

Tammy and Fred Garry

Sandy and Scott Tennyson

For more information about the Circle of Friends, contact Cheri Humphrey at (417) 527-7277 or visit giving.archildrens.org/joincof

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.