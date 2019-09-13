Harrison Art League Meeting- Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Hobby Lobby Art Room. The guest speaker will by Brenda Smyth. Brenda is a former art teacher at Marshall High School. She will be speaking about her recent art themed trip to Italy that was sponsored by the North Arkansas College Art Department and was under the direction of art instructor Cynthia Ballard.
Ozark Mountain Artists Tour- Sept. 20-22. The HAL will be showing art at the Mt. Sherman Community Center. Artists from the group are sponsoring art for display and sale at the Mt. Sherman Community Center as part of the Ozark Mountain Artist Tour. The studio tour will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Acrylic Techniques Class- Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. in the Hobby Lobby Art Room.
Artistic Expressions art entries drop off- Oct 12. from 1 to 4 p.m. at Boone County Library atrium.
Schools in the Ozarks Unlimited Resources Educational Cooperative tri-county are invited to be saving student art work to enter in the 2020 Ozark Mountain Student Art Show. Art from kindergartners through sixth graders will be featured in the Boone County Library atrium during the month of January and the works of grades 7 through 12 will be displayed in February.
