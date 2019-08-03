The Harrison Art League invites artists of all medias to create art to enter in the groups "Artistic Expressions" art show in October. The "Artistic Expressions" show will take place from October 14 through November 8th. The art will be shown in the upstairs atrium area and glass display cases of the Boone County Library in Harrison. There is a $100 prize for each of three categories: Realism, Impressionism and Other (abstract, surrealism, folk art, fantasy, sculpture, etc.). This show is an excellent way to show off your art, sell your art, and/or increase the artists public exposure.
Art may be 2-D or 3-D. Art should be original. All works must be no smaller than 8" by 10" and created in the last 3 years. All medias are welcome including painting, drawing, ink, watercolor, sculpture, mixed media, photography and any other unique or unusual art creations. 2-D art should be in a frame and have a wire on the back for hanging. There is an entry fee for non-members. League members are allowed one free entry apiece and a small fee for each extra art piece shown. Proceeds fund local art scholarships for high school seniors and art awards for the annual youth art show the group sponsors. Art should be entered at the library on Saturday, October 12 from 1 - 4 p.m. and picked up Saturday, November 9 from 1 - 4 p.m. For more information refer to the Harrison Art League website or call 870/715-9746
