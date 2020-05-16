The Harrison Art League has awarded two Genevieve Fancher Art Scholarships for 2020. This year’s recipients are Olivia Posey of Mountain Home and Cassie Jankowski from Flippin.
To be eligible for this award the student must be a graduating senior from an area high school who plans to major in a fine arts field. A digital portfolio is submitted, as well as writings about their art and letters of recommendations attesting to their skill and dedication. This scholarship honors the memory of former HAL president Genevieve Fancher (1927 – 2007). The scholarships, worth up to $500, began in 1993 but has been jointly funded in recent years by J.K. Fancher Jr., the surviving husband of Genevieve. J.K. is a popular and well-known former area druggist and square dance caller, who also enjoyed art in the area of cartooning.
This scholarship honors Genevieve Bailey Fancher, a graduate of Green Forest High in 1945. She was certified in advertising and related art through Art Instruction of Minneapolis in 1963, and studied at the Portrait Institute of Washington, Connecticut. Genevieve was a charter member of the Harrison Art League. She was Vice President in 1963. Paintings by Genevieve placed Best of Show in 1987, 1988, and 1989. Her work has hung in the Arkansas governor’s mansion and in the Eight Court of Appeals in St. Louis. Pieces she painted have been reproduced on calendars, square dance magazine covers, and limited-edition prints. She also painted an impressive array of portraits of important personages: bankers, lawyers, ministers, and surgeons.
Scholarship recipient Cassie Jankowski is a home schooled senior graduate, who studies art under Mrs. Cheryl Blasdel of Flippin High School. She has been recognized for her art talent at local, district, state and national levels, winning over 70 awards in various competitions and contests including Arkansas VFW Patriotic Arts Award and attended their Nationals competition. Cassie excels academically and is an award-winning novelist and athlete. Cassie volunteers in her community providing services for the elderly and foster children. She is part of an educational outreach program for home-schooled students organizing classes in crafting, cooking, literature and science. Recently Cassie’s art was awarded eighth in the state from the prestigious Thea Arts Foundation and a $2K scholarship for her scratchboard media piece titled “The Man of Three Wars” and her essay about the piece which explained that the man pictured was Cassie’s great grandfather who served in WWI. Cassie plans to attend college to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner so she can provide art classes and art therapy sessions to persons with disabilities and mental illnesses.
Scholarship recipient Olivia Posey is a member of the Young Artist Association and the Mountain Home High School Art Club. She has won many local and state awards in art competitions and exhibits as well as awards for creative writing and essay competitions. Olivia is the lead photographer and videographer for the MHHS Robotics Program. She is a member of the MHHS Chamber Singers Choir and of the school German Club, where she was selected to participate in the German American Partnership Program. Olivia also volunteers at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Baxter County in the Teen Department teaching classes, working on displays and contributing artworks for the Teen Art showcases each week. Olivia plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to further her art skills. She would like to work doing museum art display and exhibit designs that provide enjoyment and inspiration to audiences through thought provoking displays.
