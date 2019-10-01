The next Acrylic Techniques Class is Oct. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Hobby Lobby art room. Look up Carol Nelson Geologic Abstracts.
Please refer to the Harrison Art League’s Facebook page for a list of supplies. Please R.S.V.P. via Facebook if you will be attending.
All artwork for the Artistic Expressions art show needs to be turned in for the show that will be held Oct. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m in the Boone County Library Atrium area upstairs.
