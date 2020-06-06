The Harrison Art League is preparing for the Small Works on Paper Summer Show at the Boone County Library. Submissions from the public are encouraged. It’s time to show off your art!
To enter, bring your artwork to the Boone County Library on Saturday, June 27 between the hours of 1 p.m and 4 p.m. All works must be on paper no larger than 16x20 inches and created within the last 5 years. All media is welcome.
Entries will be placed in the following divisions:
Youth-up to age 18
Novice Adult-Artist has not sold art or won a prize at an adult art show.
Experienced Adult-All others
If there are less than 3 people in a category, entries will be moved into the next highest category.
Entry fees:
HAL Members-First 2 pieces are free, $5 for each additional piece.
Adult Non-members-$10 per piece or 2 for $15.
Youth Non-members-$5 per piece
Fees may be paid with cash or check only.
Fees are used to support the Genevieve Fancher Scholarships for seniors.
Prizes:
1st place $50
2nd place $30
Sales: Work may labeled Not for Sale (NFS). Sales will be worked out between the artist and the buyer. No commissions, no fees. To facilitate sales, artists should include their contact information on their works’ labels.
All work must be picked up Saturday, July 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Any work that is not picked up at that time will be considered property of HAL unless other arrangements are made. Call Roxanne Thompson at 870-715-9746 for more information.
Entry forms can be downloaded by visiting harrisonartleague.webs.com.
Please come prepared on entry day with the forms filled in. This will save time and help minimize risk of exposure to illness.
Precautions: Please remain a respectful 6 ft. from other artists. Wear a mask if possible. Bring your own pen if you expect to fill in forms at the library. Do not show up if you are ill. These precautions are meant to keep us all safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.