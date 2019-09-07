The Fall art show, Artistic Expressions, will run from Oct. 12 to Nov. 9 in the Boone County Library atrium. Artists can bring their works on Saturday, Oct. 12 between 1 and 4 p.m. This show can be used to sell original works of art created in the last three years. Art works must be gallery ready with frames and wire hangers. All types of media can be entered, including photography, painting, drawing, ink, watercolor, sculpture and mixed media.
Works must be no smaller than 8x10 inches in size. The divisions include Realism, Impressionism and Other (such as folk, abstract, surrealism, fantasy and sculpture). If there are less than 3 entries in a category the work will be moved into a different category.
HAL members can enter one piece of artwork for free and a $10.00 entry fee applies to each additional work.
Adult non HAL members entry fees are $20.00 per piece or 2 pieces for $30.00.
The best work of art in each division will be awarded a $100.00 prize.
Work may be sold or labeled “not for sale” or NFS. All sales must be worked out between the artist and the buyer. No commissions or fees will be charged. Artists should include their contact information with each submission.
All work must be picked up by Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. Any work not picked up on time will be held by HAL until other arrangements are made.
For more information, contact Roxanne Thompson at (870) 715-9746.
