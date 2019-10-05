Harrison High School’s DECA Chapter recently elected and installed new officers for the 2019-2020 school year. The new officers are President William Gray, Vice President of Leadership Payton Day, Vice President of Career Development Bailey Brown, Vice President of Marketing Madison Hunter, Vice President of Finance Erin Lundgren and Vice President of Hospitality Max Payne.
A candle lighting ceremony was held in the Marketing Education classroom at Harrison High School on Sept. 6, to install the new DECA officers. The program consisted of the installation ceremony followed by breakfast. The annual installation program marked the beginning of a busy year for the 65 members of the Harrison DECA Chapter.
DECA is an international association of marketing, management, and entrepreneurship students with over 300,000 members. The organization provides co-curricular instruction that supports the American Free Enterprise System. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
The Harrison Chapter is making tentative plans to attend the International DECA Conference to be held in Nashville, Tennessee in April of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.