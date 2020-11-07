11.7 Harrison FBLA Officers-WEB.jpg

Contributed Photo

The Harrison FBLA Officers are (from left) Luke Lunsford, Senior, President; Dayton Atchley, Junior, Vice President; Grace Neeley, Senior, Secretary; Tori Hudson, Junior, Reporter; Lucie Lair, Junior, Social Media and Madison Bell, Junior, Treasurer.

The Harrison FBLA has announced the 2020-21 FBLA Officers. The officers applied and were then voted on by the organization's members. The organization has held a t-shirt design contest and the design will be used on the chapter t-shirt. In addition, FBLA members were treated with candy as they dropped by Mrs. Martin's room for a Halloween celebration. Traditional meetings are not allowed, so the chapter is using Remind for deadlines and either Google Meets or Zoom when needed. Members are currently selecting events for the Spring Conference Competition. The format of the Conference is unknown at this time.

