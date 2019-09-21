The 35th Annual Harvest Homecoming Fall Festival is just around the corner! Come down to the Square Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 for food, games, music and lets send Mother Nature a reminder to turn that heat down a little! Presented by the Historic Harrison Business Association, the Festival kicks off Friday at 12 p.m. with vendors opening up to serve up delicious food and homemade crafts.
The Premier of ‘Welcome Home’ is being held in conjunction with the community’s Harvest
Homecoming. There will be three showings at the Historic Lyric Theater at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and
6:30 p.m., all free to the public, no tickets required. The Lyric concession stand will be open for
all three showings.
The fun continues Friday night with a Street Dance hosted by Southern Expressions.
The festival continues Saturday morning with activities such as Pumpkin Chunking, Extreme Cheer performance, a cookie decorating contest and musical performances throughout the day. Modern August will hit the stage at 10 a.m.
Saturday afternoon will bring more music and activities. A wing-eating contest sponsored by Buckets Bar and Grill while Rug Bug Gypsys Band plays live music. Children may participate in tricycle races and enjoy a reading from Imagination Library, and kids of all ages can race remote control cars.
The Ridge Runner Cloggers are scheduled to perform at 1 p.m. Later, the Cruise in Car Show will feature classic cars decked out and trunks filled with candy!
The live music will continue with Beaux Jenkins Band, followed by Curious Creatures. Beaux has announced that he will be giving his guitar to once lucky audience member after his performance.
The 35th Annual Harvest Homecoming Fall Festival will be free to attend and packed with recreation for the entire family (and possibly a little pumpkin spice).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.