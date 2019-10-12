3C-WEB- 10.12 HHS Class of 1969 reunion.jpg

Contributed Photo

The members of the class are (1st row, from left) Jane Dunlap Christenson, Ann Dickey Hancock, Ginger Carder Hawkins, Carol Kendall Leatherman, Shirley Bryant Hoyle, Cynthia McCorkindale Martinous, Cheryl Jones, Phyllis Williams Nay, Kaye Sasser Wright, Genitta Milum Harris and Wanda Jackson Houghton. (2nd row) Pat Casey, Donna Casey, Carol Kelley Jefferson, Barbara Elmore Milum, Joey Spencer Folsom, Karen Collins Donaldson, Jim Wright, Lana Bennett Trublood and Wayne Ruff (3rd row) Tommy Joe Taylor, Mike Jech, Phil Deakins, Bonita Spradlin Utley, and Betty Gipson Hopper. (4th row) Roger Morris, Rickie Johnson, Bob Beeler, Mike Norton, Steve Horn, Sigel Stringer and Chuck Yarborough. (5th row) Roy Arnold, Jerry Tilton, Paul Baughman, Dennis Jones, Tom Atchley and Gerry Sansing. Not pictured, Martha Snow Watkins.

The HHS Class of 1969 reunited for their 50th reunion on Oct. 5 at Twelve Oaks.

