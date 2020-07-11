Traveling to Salt Lake City, Utah was not an option for competitors in the FBLA National Conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Conference was held virtually, as was the State Conference. Students who advanced from the State FBLA competition were Trey Clark, 2nd place in Coding and Programming; Ben Elliot, 2nd place in Securities and Investments; Colin Ritchey, 4th place in Insurance and Risk Management and Thea Norton, 4th place in Journalism.
The students began competing on June 4 and continued until June 20. Competitions consisted of projects, virtual testing and signing a code of ethics with the National Office.
Awards from the National Virtual Conference will be announced in mid July.
