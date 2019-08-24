Go big or go home, isn’t that what they say in Texas? While in San Antonio, Texas at the FBLA/PBL National Leadership Conference, Harrison High School FBLA intended to just that. Our advisors and students made the most of their time while at the conference, rather it was competing in an event, or simply ordering something new for dinner. Amongst all the fun, our students brought back beneficial skills and priceless stories through their participation at the Summer 2019 National Leadership Conference.
While at the National Convention, there is plenty of time to learn something new. Workshops are offered all over the building where students get to hear from business leaders all around the country. These workshops range from learning about the world of business to helping you pick out a college that is right for you. FBLA makes sure all participants time spent at the National Convention is spent wisely and deemed beneficial.
On the first day of the convention, each state comes together for a meeting to allow the students to meet their state officers and allow them to announce what their goals and standards are for the upcoming year. This gives students a chance to come back to school that year with ideas and procedures to help improve their chapter and community.
During the National Conference, you have to learn your way around a whole new, big city, as well as all the places you need to be in the convention center. With that being said, finding these new locations and making your way through the big city are pretty challenging, but it gives students the chance to lead and gain valuable life skills. Students also have many opening to new experiences based on the location of the conference. There are endless opportunities, from business to fun, and you never know where you’ll find it.
Making it to nationals is such an accomplishment in itself, but winning there can be even better. Students have the chance to win big cash prizes upon winning a place in their events, not to mention it will look amazing on their college resumes. FBLA Nationals also offers many opportunities to enjoy the rich history of its host city. Exploring its monuments and history gives students a chance to learn while spending time outside of the convention center.
Starting this year, our chapter decided we all wanted to be apart of the National Convention, whether it was physical or not, but how? Every year, each state has their own personalized state pin to wear to “break the ice.” Students trade these pins with students from another state, opening the way for great new relationships. However, we wanted something different in how our state pin looked, so we came up with an assignment. In Mrs. Martin’s businesses classes, each student personally customized a pin that they thought would represent their state proudly. After all the designs, our local officers hand picked their favorites and entered them in the state design contest. Following the weeks of waiting for an answer, word spread that one of Harrison’s very own was chosen for his design. Ben Elliott spent a great amount of time and detail focusing on his pin, making sure everyone was pleased with its look. Not only did we love it, everyone at the National Convention did as well. As you turned a corner you could always count on hearing someone talk about how they wanted one of our pins. Ben has made our chapter extremely proud with the impact he has made for our community and club.
Competition is pretty tough at National Conference, considering you are competing on a national level. While competing, you are all on your own, you know almost no one around you. The judges for performances are usually always college professors, you have to make sure your presentation is up to date and top notch. The race doesn’t end at State Conference, students can view their scores and improve for National Conference, making competition less stressful.
In between all the business of the National Conference, our students managed to make life long memories and fill their trip with eager excitement. We look forward to entering a new year of FBLA with new students, as we teach them the goals and opportunities the club can offer. Get ready Salt Lake City, Utah, you’re next, see you next year!
