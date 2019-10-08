The Harrison House of Hope will host “Painting with Jean” on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This month we are painting a bright, bold, and beautiful pumpkin and sunflower. There are 24 seats available and children are always welcome with an adult. All supplies are provided and you will taken home a finished work on your 8x10 canvas board. Bring brushes if you have them. $10 donation is appreciated.

