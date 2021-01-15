The Harrison Kindergarten Terrific Kids for December are (from left) Cash Hudson, Kendall Methvin, Mason Ramsey, Zeely Dechambre, Aztin Dillon Bridjer Henson, Myles Hatch, Braxton Sanders, Hayden Hood, Miller Johnson and Chandler Hood (not pictured) Parker Nabors and Finn Hudson.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.