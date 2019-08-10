Cox employees make classroom grants to 13 Arkansas schools
SPRINGDALE; August 1, 2019 - Cox Communications has announced that its Arkansas employees have awarded more than $30,000 to Arkansas schools for the 2019/20 school year through Cox Charities Innovation in Education grants. The Cox Charities Innovation in Education program provides grants of up to $2,500 each to area schools to fund classroom programs and curriculum that encourage and promote students’ academic success and enhance the educational experience.
Thirteen schools in Arkansas will benefit from Cox Charities Innovation in Education grants in the 2019–2020 school year.
Osage Creek Elementary, Bentonville School District
Elkins Elementary School, Elkins School District
Clear Springs School, Eureka Springs School District
Farmington Middle School, Farmington School District
Southside High School, Fort Smith Public School District
Gravette Upper Elementary, Gravette School District
Greenwood High School, Greenwood School District
Hackett Elementary, Hackett School District
Hackett High School, Hackett School District
Harrison Middle School, Harrison School District
Prairie Grove Elementary, Prairie Grove School District
Crossroads Learning Center, Rogers Public School District
Lowell Elementary, Rogers Public School District
Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities through the support of programs that positively impact Arkansas communities in the areas of education, technology, health and the arts. In addition to the Innovation in Education grants, Cox Charities offers Community Investment Grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, and a portion of the funds help Cox employees in times of need.
“Together, we are helping Arkansas students prepare for their future by funding critical classroom programs and curriculum. Through Cox Charities, our employees are thrilled to be able to support these innovative learning opportunities that engage and excite students,” said Curt Stamp, Arkansas market vice president. “Our partnership with schools in Arkansas continues to grow, and we’re proud to be a strong part of that community.”
Founded in 2014 through the annual contributions of nearly 200 employees, Cox Charities has invested nearly $500,000 in Arkansas. In 2019 alone, Cox employees in Arkansas have pledged to donate more than $125,000 to continue fulfilling our mission of strengthening Cox communities through the support of programs that positively impact Arkansans.
To learn more about Cox Charities, visit www.coxcharitiescentral.org.
