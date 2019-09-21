The Harrison Middle School Gifted and Talented group will spend some of their time learning about careers during this school year. Local professionals have been invited to share information about their chosen career path, the impact it has on their lives and the responsibilities included in their daily lives. Studying careers during the middle school years helps students build a vision of the future, incorporates lesson plans with real world expectations, helps students connect the dots between education and the workforce and helps parents engage children in conversations about careers.
With each visit, students gain an insight into adulthood and begin to consider what the future may hold for them. Students are creating notebooks featuring the parts of the presentations they find intriguing. They are encouraged to ask questions and gather information about each career.
The students are currently in the process of creating a list of interest so that speakers from those fields may be invited to speak.
Upcoming speakers include:
Chuck Eddington- Harrison Parks Director
Lauren Ray- Park Ranger (Interpretation) - Upper Buffalo District
Dr. Adair- retired school administrator/superintendent
Matt Sutton- Mechanical Engineer
Justin Methvin- CFO Methvin Sanitation
Tabitha Eddington-Vice President of Business Development-1st Community Bank
Matt Bell- Executive Director/Explore Harrison
Susan Gilley- Executive Director Harrison Public Schools
If you are interested in speaking to our students, please contact Erin Lieblong at elieblong@hps.k12.ar.us.
