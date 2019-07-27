The Harrison Noon Lions met on July 17 at Western Sizzlin in Harrison. The pledge was led by Lion Charlotte Stratton, and the prayer was led by Lion Don Dunn. The song of the day was "In the Good Old Summertime" It was announced that a board meeting would be held after the program today.
The program was presented by Lion Charles Adair. He introduced Steve Lawrence and Mitchel Archer. District 9 Engineers with the Arkansas Highway Department. He noted multiple improvements along Hwy 65. There will by 8 miles completed near Clinton, 7.9 miles completed near Botkinburg, and 4.4 miles completed near Everton. This Hwy 65 construction is around $90 million dollars. In Boone county, a 5 lane on 206 is also planned once funding is approved.He reported that the Buffalo River bridge at Pruitt and Mill Creek is now under contract to be replaced. The new bridge will have a pedestrian walking area on the top surface and a horse trail underneath. He also stated that the 65/43 Rock Springs Intersection in Harrison with have remodeling underway some time next year. He reported that on the issue of the Harrison Bypass, that there have been studies done to look into various options for the project. He stated that it will ultimately be up to the people of Harrison if this project will ever come to be. He states that the Highway Department has assigned $60 million dollars of funding for the Harrison area for the next year.
