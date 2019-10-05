Harrison Women’s Connection saddled up and rode back in time to the “Old West” at their gathering where they were welcomed with a variety of western regalia in celebration of Rodeo Days and the County Fair.
Chairman Carol Cassady opened the meeting by leading the pledge of allegiance to the American Flag.
After a delicious spaghetti luncheon door prizes were awarded to Kristi Burchfiel, Abbie Potter, Rita Waters and Karen Brown.
Vice Chairman, Martha Quinn, presented the gripping story of a young mother named Maria. She approached two Christian Women's Connection women who were volunteering a Bible study at the pregnancy center, telling them how much the study meant to her. Maria said because her husband's paycheck went to repair their car, they didn't have money for food. Some women from the Bible study gave her a gift card for groceries, making it possible for them to eat while waiting for their next paycheck. Maria had earned her gift card by devotedly attending and doing homework for her Bible study class at the center. The small group Bible study supplies the spiritual component along with the other classes offered for the new mothers and their children.
Across the country Christian Women's Connections step outside their circle of friends to care for communities. This brings love to women where they are, as they are.
HWC’s current local project is The Sanctuary, which provides a safe, temporary shelter and extended assistance, support and education to victims of domestic violence. Their present needs are paper towels, full, twin and crib sheets, laundry soap, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, diapers, toys in good shape and volunteers for transportation on weekends and events.
Bible Study Coordinator, Doris Pennington, announced a new Bible study, “God’s Love Through You,” beginning Sept.18 at 10:15 a.m. in her home at 422 Natchez Trace St. in Harrison. Wanna Faye Maddox will facilitate.
Pam Rensink introduced Sue Vance, an accomplished pianist, who presented a mini-concert as the Special Feature. Selections included: “Autumn Leaves,” “Simply Gifts,” “I Sing the Mighty Power of God,” “Soon And Very Soon,” “Amazing Grace” and “Since Jesus Came Into My Heart.” Vance received a standing ovation for her outstanding performance.
Featured speaker was Kristi Burchfiel intrigued the audience with her message titled, “When Best Laid Plans Go Awry.” She posed the question, “Where are my planners?” She paused for answers, then continued by describing that planners are those who can’t consider going forward with anything until they have created a step by step flow chart of what must be completed to have a successful outcome. She elaborated further, saying that whether you are a planner or not, you certainly know one. Being a planner isn’t good or bad. There are varying degrees of planners and things can change over time. Some could be planners all of their lives, but after retirement, finding great freedom in being a “go with the flow” kind of person.
Burchfiel admitted that she was a planner, but had mellowed over the years. She had planned out her life, but had rearranged her plan a few times as her likes and desires had changed. She always had a plan and moved forward to execute it.
She described her background as the child of loving parents who were very active in church attendance. As a youngster, she gave her heart and life to God.
Burchfiel told of marrying a preacher while going to college and life moved forward. She admitted she went through some difficulties, but still had a plan. She was excited about the goals for her life, even though as newly- weds they had no money for college, still Burchfiel had a plan to achieve those goals. She saw difficulties as mere ‘road bumps’ to get over and go around on her way of fulfilling her plan for happiness and fulfillment in life. She knew she had God as part of her plan and He would work it out.
Burchfiel further questioned the audience, “How many of you have been around a planner and their plan fell apart? Maybe you had a plan and you saw it go up in smoke with completely no hope of salvaging it in any way shape or form. What can demolish a plan?” She pointed out things that could possibly sideline a plan such as, health issues, deaths, family problems, time, other people or basically anything unexpected. Depending on the importance placed on the goal of the plan, a ‘plan gone wrong’ can be devastating.
Burchfiel said that as a planner herself, there is a deep and profound sense of loss and hopelessness associated with the destruction of a clearly held plan. She continued by stating that it’s not just the loss of a plan, but the loss of security, safety, purpose and process that the plan represented.
She said there was a time in her life that in a matter of minutes her major life plans she had cherished and nurtured were brutally ripped from her arms, decimated into a thousand pieces and scattered to the winds. She cried and cried, and blamed God saying, “How dare He!”
Burchfiel, devastated and forlorn, declared that one of her main goals was to have children; however, in the course of a 3 minute phone call from her doctor, she was told that was not to be. She blamed God for knowing her plan, yet allowing it to disappear as if it had been of no importance.
She went through a very dark time and stated that it doesn’t matter what your plan is, the closer you hold it, the more it is cherished the deeper the sense of loss when it is taken away. She said she carried on her responsibilities in being a pastor’s wife and still working, but felt just like an empty shell walking around with no life. She admitted that she became really angry at God because after all, her plan shattering was all His fault. She asked herself two questions: 1) Why He would take her through this dark place, and 2) Why would He destroy her goal, her purpose and her plan. She said she waited for God to answer.
Burchfiel said that over the course of next six months, she studied her Bible and as God slowly began revealing to her more about Who He was, her life was dramatically changed. She knew she had asked Jesus into her life, but God was reminding her of what that decision really meant in I Peter 3:18. “ For Christ died, once for all, the just for the unjust so that He might bring us to God. Being put to death in the flesh, but made alive in the Spirit.” She was reminded that she was the unjust and was the one who had disobeyed God’s commands. She repented and renewed her life in Christ. God showed her the scripture, Jeremiah 20:11. “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Burchfiel exclaimed, “Guess what? God is the planner! I don’t have to worry and wonder and work things out on my own. God has the plan for me and I can trust Him. He is in control of everything and allowing things to happen that are part of His plan.”
Burchfiel says she continued to trust God and 4 years later she gave birth to a beautiful daughter. After two more years, her handsome son was born. She said that God took her plan and replaced it with His own. She admitted that if she had given birth earlier she would have taken credit for it. She truly understood that they are His children.
In conclusion, Burchfiel said, “I don’t know what your circumstances are or what plans you are in the midst of and what feverish activities you are doing to desperately try to hold everything together. What I do know is, that as long as you are working off your own plan for your life, it will never come together completely. You will see some things work, but you can’t account for everything because you don’t know everything. There will come a point when you, like me, will be given the choice to give up your plans and accept the plan of the One Who does know everything and Who loves you so much that He died for you and was resurrected to fulfill His plan and purpose for your life.”
Kristi Burchfiel grew up in Valley Center, Kansas and received her BA and MA from Oklahoma Baptist University. She and her husband have been married for 21 years, have 2 children and presently live in Wichita, Ks. where he is pastor. Kristi is the author of Bible studies and devotionals and speaks for a variety of groups and retreats. She is author of 14 books focused on helping others learn and apply the Bible in their lives.
You are invited to the Harrison Women’s Connection Luncheon, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Mary Mother of God Church, Hwy. 43 and Maplewood Rd. Meryl Bishop will be speaking on, “You Cannot Discover New Oceans Unless You Have the Courage to Leave the Shore.” Special Feature will be a Silent Auction with live auctioneer, Mike Thomas. Auction theme, “Make it, Bake it, Sew it or Grow it.” Music to be announced. For reservations please call, Sheila at 365-0653 or Lou Ann at 741-4618.
Submitted by Twyla Cramer
