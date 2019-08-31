Light houses topping each table symbolized guiding lights on life’s path for those attending Harrison Women’s Connection.
After preliminary announcements by Chairman Carol Cassady and a palate pleasing meal, door prizes were awarded to Margaret Littleton, Amy Young, Adam Byler and Jeanie Campbell.
Vice Chair Martha Quinn sighted an example of how chatting with others can reveal encouragement and making new friends. She continued by stating that no matter if you’ve been getting to know someone for the first time or simply catching up with a long time acquaintance, you’ve shared stories. These snippets of our lives help us grow friendships, bring families closer together, entertain and teach truths.
Quinn revealed the story of Samantha, a young mother of four and Army wife, who discovered how telling her story brought healing from a deep loss. At a Women’s Connection luncheon someone asked the group, “What was the one thing in life they were struggling with?” Samantha responded with the difficult story of losing her 5 month old daughter from sudden death syndrome. Talking about the situation was the healing activity she needed to navigate through the grief she was experiencing.
Since then Samantha has become involved in more Women’s Connection activities and desires to help others through her story. She became a speaker for the organization where she can bring help to military families grieving the loss of a child.
Quinn encouraged women of all ages and walks of life to take the opportunities to share their stories in order to encourage others through tough times.
HWC’s community project is the Children’s Charity Ministry, a Christian based charitable organization. During the school year they provide meals to under privileged children from schools in 8 different counties. For all the schools they offer and provide hygiene kits, shoes, clothing, school supplies, etc. Donations are always appreciated, including items such as: Easy Mac, Chef Boyardee, oatmeal, fruit cups, pudding, Vienna Sausage, applesauce, Fruit Chews, hygiene items and school supplies.
Wanna Faye Maddox announced a new Bible study entitled “God’s Love Through You.” The study begins Wednesday, Sept.18 at 10:15 a.m., at the home of Doris Pennington, 422 Natchez Trace, Harrison.
The Hilltop Praise Band delighted the attendees with various musical arrangements including “People Get Ready,” “Yes, I Know” and “Needed Time.” Tut and Jeanie Campbell, James, Michelle, Adam, and Joey Byler make up the Hill Top Praise Band.
Tracy Lindsay, director of the Tetelestai House in Omaha, Ark. presented the Special Feature. She explained that the Tetelestai House ministers to women coming out of incarceration. Lindsay admitted when she was imprisoned someone told her about “the One” who could set her free. She now spends her life sowing that message into the lives of women who are trying to overcome the very struggles she had faced. This organization meets their needs physically, mentally and spiritually.
Featured Speaker, Mary Walton introduced her message, “You Deserve the Real Thing,” by asking the attendees the question, “How many of you like pretty things?” while she displayed an attractive handbag. She asked another question, “This looks like the real thing, doesn’t it? But it isn’t authentic.” She paused, and commented as she held up another handbag that looked just like it. “This is the real thing, a Gucci bag. The other is just a counterfeit, a fake.”
Walton recalled that as a five year old living on an Iowa farm, she felt very secure in the fact that she was really loved by her family. However, in her early school years she developed a “do it yourself” approach to life. After all she was capable and bright enough to manage on her own. This attitude continued through college where she met and married Mel, the son of a minister, who vowed he would never follow in his father’s footsteps as a minister.
Walton admitted their first four years of marriage were not blissful. She felt like she was at a loss and admitted she could not manage in this difficult life on her own. She continued by stating that Mel consented to do what he vowed he would never do, and began preparing for his ministerial profession. She was pregnant with their first child when they moved from Iowa to Kentucky where Mel would attend three years of graduate school. She had been teaching until now, but wanted to stay home with her child, however, they had no income. She revealed that one might think that this would cause her to do “a turn around,” but her “do it yourself” attitude began to weaken. Their second child was born while Mel was still in school. She said they were poor, but God provided their needs in wonderful ways. She still said, “No God, let me have my fake, playing church way of life a bit longer.” She could not say she would completely give herself to God.
Walton attended a church service where she heard authentic testimonies how God had transformed their lives. She surrendered and the wall in her life finally broke. She knew she needed to genuinely and completely ask Jesus into her life. She recognized that sin was about doing her own thing, living a phony life and denying God. She made the decision to stop doing things in her own power and gave control of her life to God.
Walton stated that the birth of their third child was traumatic. When the doctor broke the news to her that Jennifer was a Down Syndrome baby and would be mentally handicapped, she was devastated and felt like a knife had been plunged into her stomach. She was in a fog and so distraught which drove her to desparate prayer and Bible reading. She remembered praying, “God, I can’t do this on my own. Please help me.” After lots of patience and expressions of love from family and community people she barely knew, she prayed, “Lord, take my Jennifer. She is your child. You love her even more than I do. Help me be the kind of mother she needs.” She realized that she had no control of the situation and gave it to God. She said she woke up the next morning singing and mindful of the verse in the Bible. “Count it all joy when you face trials of many kinds, know that this testing of your faith will develop perseverance.” James1:2.
Walton says, when Jennifer turned four, she was asked to substitute teach in a class of young handicapped children which included her daughter Jennifer. After some time she was encouraged to apply to graduate school in the field of special education. She admitted she was terrified about doing this since she was a wife and mother of 3 children. However, she felt God directing her and applied for a grant from the university. Much to her surprise, she received the grant which was actually more than she expected. She continued explaining that the teaching profession of young children, both handicapped and non-handicapped had taught her much about compassion and understanding. She confessed that God saw a bigger picture for her life than she ever envisioned.
Walton excitedly shared that Jennifer developed into a lovely young woman, rented a place of her own, attended a local day program and works part time in a nursing home kitchen.
Walton recalls when Jennifer asked her the question how she felt when she was born. She told Jennifer that she was scared, but so proud to be the mother of the exceptional child she had become.
Walton concluded by saying she was thankful that God never gave up on her. He doesn’t give up on anyone. Putting it simply, she said, “Don’t be satisfied with a fake approach to life. God will give you an authentic relationship with His Son Jesus Christ when you genuinely ask for forgiveness of your sins.”
Mary Walton of Hutchinson, Kansas, is a wife, mother and grandmother. She is a a native of Iowa, graduate of Drake University, and retired teacher of 25 years.
You are invited to Harrison Women’s Connection Luncheon, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1400 S. Pine. Featured speaker will be Kristi Burchfiel, “When Best Laid Plans Go Awry.” Special Feature and Music will be a piano concert by Sue Vance. For reservations please call Sheila at 365-0653 or Lou Ann at 741-4618.
