A festival of pumpkins and autumn leaves welcomed Harrison Women's
Connection as they arrived for their annual silent auction. "Make it, Bake it, Sew it
or Grow it" was the theme for the auction items.
After opening the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, Chairman Carol Cassady
presented a trio of illustrations for faith, trust and hope: 1) Some villagers prayed
for rain, but only one boy showed up with an umbrella.- That’s faith. 2) Babies
laugh when you throw them in the air because they know you will catch them. -
That’s trust. 3) We plan big things for tomorrow in spite of zero knowledge of the
future. -That’s hope.
Door prizes were awarded to Jean Robinson, Twyla Cramer and Wink Hennesey.
Vice Chairman Martha Quinn shared about a person named Diane, who had a
brief encounter with a young woman in the office restroom. Only a few words were
spoken, but they touched Diane’s heart. “Nobody speaks to me,” the woman said
through tears. A few days later, Diane left a small gift on the woman’s desk and an
invitation to a gathering in her home. The young woman is a victim of what one
study calls an “epidemic of loneliness.” Diane sees this often as she reaches out
to show love, care and value to the women around her. She says, “There are
many things going on in women’s lives that we never know about.”
Quinn shared that Diane recently hosted a Women’s Connection group in her
home where other women in all walks of life could experience friendship together.
One guest was a professional woman that Diane met in a checkout line. Another
recently lived in a shelter for abused women. Some were from her office building.
Each woman had such great connections and felt so loved there. HWC is bringing
love to others in ways that they can feel valued and loved. Not only are they
gaining friends for themselves, they are being friends which others need.
This month’s HWC local project is to support Tetelestai House, which is a house
for women coming out of the local jail system who want to make a change in their
lives, but have no place to go to after leaving jail to accomplish this. Their needs
are: non perishable food items, coffee, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, clothes
hangers, trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex, bottled water, KJV soft
black Bibles, and office paper items. Donated items may be brought to the HWC
meeting or at the Tetelestai House, 22100 Old Hwy 65, Omaha, Ark.
A silent auction, followed by a brief, live auction was the Special Feature, as well
HWC’s annual fund raiser. Auctioneer Mike Thomas, who is also an Arkansas
State Patrolman of 24 years, again added fun and excitement to the bidding.
Featured speaker Meryl Bishop introduced her presentation titled, “You Cannot
Discover New Oceans Unless You Have Courage To Leave The Shore.”
Sharing insight about the title, she explained she had lived an ordinary life, even
though she was originally from South Africa. She said her life followed a daily
pattern of school, home, and homework after which she sat for hours reading
because she loved books.
Bishop enjoyed activities with her family, with some of her best memories are of
times they spent together on a sandy beach. They strolled along the water’s edge
watching the sandpipers scratching in the sand, feeding and scurrying away from
the waves as they broke onto the shore. The experience made her think. All the
little bird sees is that tiny pool of water at its feet. Does it realize that out there is a
vast ocean? The thought made her realize that she was like that little bird, feeding
at the water’s edge, content to stay there, not realizing that out there was a vast
ocean of life waiting to be discovered. The truth of her presentation title became
evident to her then.- “You cannot discover new oceans unless you have the
courage to lose sight of the shore.”
Bishop admitted she did not have the courage. She was shy, quiet, timid and had
no goals or ambitions for her life. She said she wanted to stay where she felt safe,
surrounded by familiar things, and didn’t want anything to change. However, she
realized it was time to face change. She knew she could no longer stay at the
water’s edge. School days were ended and she needed to enter the working
world. At the age of 18, courageous or not, she would have to leave the shore
behind. The first ‘new ocean’ was a job in a Pensions Department. She could work
here for the rest of her life, draw a pension and live happily ever after. She
sarcastically admitted this was as exciting as watching paint dry.
Bishop was fairly satisfied with her lifestyle until she was told by her supervisor
that she had a new job for her. While she was waiting for news about her new job,
a picture in the office caught her attention, and later had a great impact on her life.
She could see the artist had depicted a young man steering his boat through a
very treacherous storm. The sky was black with lightning flashing. Waves were
crashing into the boat as the young man’s hands were gripping the wheel trying to
make his way through the storm. Standing behind him, the artist had painted his
impression of Jesus Christ. His one hand was resting on the young man’s
shoulder and the other hand was pointing the way through the storm. As Bishop
gazed at the picture, she realized for the first time in her life that although she
knew ‘about’ Jesus, she didn’t really ‘know’ Him in a personal way – in a way to
know He had His Hand on her, guiding her through the storms of life. In that
moment she really wanted to know Him, but was too shy to ask and just pushed
the question aside and forgot about it.
Bishop recalls that a few months later her supervisor asked her if she knew Jesus
in a personal way and whether or not she given Him control of her life. Bishop
remembered the picture and wondered what would happen if she gave Him
control of her life. What if He guided her to somewhere she didn’t want to go or
asked her to do things she didn’t want to do? The supervisor assured her that
Jesus had an exciting plan for her life and as she allowed Him to direct her, He
would enable her to do all He asked her to do.
Bishop knew once again she was standing at the water’s edge and needed to
make a choice- the most important choice of her life. She knew she was about to
leave the security of the shore behind, letting go of all that was familiar and
secure, trusting God with her life. She knew going to church did not make her a
Christian, any more than putting a mouse in a cookie jar, makes it a cookie. Being
a true Christian was having Jesus Christ at the center of her life. She knew she
had to acknowledge that she had sinned by wanting her own way instead of
God’s, repent of her sin and then submit control of her life to Christ by faith.
Bishop didn’t have a clue what faith was, that is until a friend explained it to her
with an illustration of the skyscrapers in South Africa, especially the one 50 stories
high in Johannesburg. You have only one way to get to the observation deck on
top of the building, and that is in the lift, (elevator). You can push the button, the
lift comes down and the doors open. You can stand in front of the open doors and
say, “Lift, I believe you can lift me up to the 50th floor” and just stand there. Until
you get into the lift and trust yourself to it, it will never reach the top floor. In the
same way, you can believe that Jesus Christ died for your sins, and rose from the
dead to give you eternal life, but you will be unable to experience all that He has
planned for you unless by faith you are willing to trust yourself to Him.
After making the decision to trust Jesus as her Savior, Bishop studied four years
in Bible College, which she admits were the most valuable years of her life. After
graduating she planned to go to the Far East as a missionary, but God had a
better plan. She spent nine interesting years selling and promoting Christian
books in her home town where she heard about Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s
Connections. She became involved as Literature Coordinator and loved it. She
was comfortable and secure until she met the challenge to leave the comfort zone
of her shore behind as she crossed the ocean to the United States. She became
one of Stonecroft’s speakers and Prayer Coordinator and traveled thousands of
miles, worked in all 50 states and met thousands of people.
Bishop concluded by saying, “What happened to the shy, quiet, timid me? I made
a choice not to be the me I would choose to be, but the me God had already
chosen me to be and to follow the plans He had for my life. Life is all about
choices and the choice you make today will be the most important choice you will
ever make. It will affect you for the rest if your life and for eternity. The choice you
make is whether or not you will accept or reject God’s perfect gift of eternal life
through His Son Jesus Christ. Have you accepted His gift?”
Meryl Bishop is originally from South Africa. She has served with Stonecroft
Ministries for 28 years as a National Representative and as National Prayer
Consultant. She retired in 2008, but since continued her ministry with Stonecroft in
a volunteer capacity. She travels nationwide focusing on the prayer ministry,
speaking to Women’s Connections and her ‘Keeping Watch events.’ She is author
of three books, “The Call of the Sandpiper,” “The Flight of the Sandpiper” and “The
Song of the Sandpiper.”
You are invited to the Harrison Christian Women’s Connection luncheon, Tuesday
Nov. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at Woodland Baptist Church, 1001 Gipson
Rd., Harrison. Speaker will be Patty Parker, “From Wreckage to Restoration.”
Special Feature presentation by Rhonda Graham, Director of Informed Choices
Women’s Center of the Ozarks. Music by Ed and Abbie Potter. For reservations
please contact Carol at 302-9766 or Lou Ann at 741-4618.
Submitted by Twyla Cramer.
