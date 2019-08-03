Sparkling red, white and blue decor on each table welcomed the Harrison Women's Connection attendees to a July patriotic celebration. A pledge allegiance to the American flag opened the meeting.
After announcements were made by Chairman Carol Cassady a tasty meal was served.
Greg Gibson accentuated the program with his unique tenor voice singing “America, The Beautiful” and “God Bless the USA.”
Door prizes were awarded to Ron Malone, Katherine Jones and Terri Wardlaw.
Vice Chair Martha Quinn punctuated the meeting with a story about a woman named Holly who had fled to another state to escape an abusive family situation. In her new location Holly met a Women’s Connection member who invited her to a small group gathering of women in her home. Holly’s deep need to meet people greatly outweighed her nervousness, so she took the risk and accepted the invitation.
The women’s group was learning about relationships. With kindness and acceptance, Holly immediately felt like she belonged there. These women demonstrated love and kindness even after Holly openly shared with them that she had been sleeping outdoors as she sought a new start and a new place.
The women rallied around Holly with more love and encouragement. They gathered furniture and clothing for Holly’s life in a new apartment. Holly said that she didn’t know what she would have done without her new friends. The women’s group helped her feel, for the first time, that she was good enough for friends, God, and a good life. They met her where she was, as she was.
Quinn continued to state that chances are, we have all hit rock bottom at one time or another and felt in need of a new start. It could have been financially, emotionally, physically, or even spiritually. Then somehow our paths crossed with another person, or group, and maybe they simply shared something with us, a smile, their time, or even material possessions and things got better.
Harrison Women’s Connection rally their efforts to build healthy relationships that support one another, as the group did in Holly’s situation. More importantly, they got to know her as a person and as a friend.
Each month the Harrison Women’s Connection sponsors a local project. The Children’s Charity Ministry which is a Christian based charitable organization, was the July project. During the school year they provide meals to underprivileged children from schools in 8 different counties. For all the schools they offer and provide hygiene kits, shoes, clothing and school supplies. Their present needs are foods such as Easy Mac, Chef Boyardee, oatmeal, fruit cups, pudding, Vienna sausage, applesauce and Fruit Chews. They also have need of hygiene items and school supplies. Volunteers are appreciated.
Next, a Special Feature was given by Dr. James and Virginia Bryant presenting “Living Portraits” of Martha and George Washington in full costume and living color. Dr. Bryant made mention of President George Washington’s leadership, courage, and his dependence on God to guide him. He quoted that “a nation will be no stronger than the character of its people.” He also quoted Washington with, “God’s smile cannot be on a nation that disregards God.”
Featured speaker Donna Hutchinson formed her talk by posing a question to the attendees “Who Are You?”
Hutchinson began by stating that she thought she knew who she was. On her mother’s side, she was Irish and Native American. Her father was English. Later she took a DNA ancestry test and discovered she was English, Irish, North American Indian and French.
She discovered that some of the Indian tribe’s reservation was on the American side and some of it was on the Canadian side. The Federal government required all Native Americans to register and her grandmother made sure that all her nine children were registered.
Hutchinson repeated the question, “Who are you?” She responded to the question stating, “The answer to that question determines our behavior and how we face life. Is there an answer that can stay with us through our entire life and when we face our last moments on earth?”
Hutchinson illustrated the question, “Who are you?” by sharing a story about three of her ancestor women, in the 1800’s, who had their own identity crisis. One was called “Owl Child” whose brother was the last generational Chief of the Blackfoot tribe. They were considered royalty because he had inherited the position. However, they were still warriors, a bloodthirsty bunch and definitely not a civilized tribe.
When the federal army invaded the tribal territory, the Chief decided because so many of his tribe was sick and died with small pox, he gave up fighting. He attempted to make friends with the military and many white folks moving into the territory which would explain why he let two of his younger sisters live with a white family, the Clarks. The family adopted them and changed their names. “Owl Child” became Mary and her sister was named Molly.
Hutchinson explained that “Apple” was a derogatory term the Indians used to describe, red on the outside and white on the inside. Mary was slowly becoming one. She married a man who was trying to straddle Indian/white man cultures. Life was good on his ranch, but outside of that, it got complicated.
Hutchinson continued her ancestor story. Mary was proud of her Indian heritage and still attended many of her tribal events, but accepted the Christian beliefs. She was intrigued by the Bible which said God made everyone a unique masterpiece and had value and worth. The Jesus book said that everyone was equal in the image of God. The Clark’s sent Mary to schools outside the state and she received a better than average education.
Mary and her husband, Joe, owned a large ranch in Montana and were respected in the community, but still heard those cruel and demeaning words thrown in their direction. Mary often asked herself, “did not the white man know what their Jesus book said?” Who was she, “Owl Child” or Mary?”
Hutchinson related that Mary and Joe had a daughter named Isabelle who also received a good education and married a white man from Ohio. They taught school, ran the local newspaper and though Isabelle was Indian, she seemed to be accepted by the community. Hutchinson continued her story. When Isabelle discovered her husband had a wife back in Ohio, she divorced him, and their young child Agnes stayed with her. Being Indian and white, the divorce changed Isabelle’s social position. She was now a divorced Indian and not allowed to teach. She had no job and no child support. Indians had no rights. Her dreams were shattered and her heart broken. She kept asking herself, “Who am I? Was she what folks labeled her? A worthless misfit or was she what Jesus said she was?” She knew those Bible stories about how God loved her.
Isabelle trusted God and accepted a job as cook at a stagecoach stop where she met and married Cal Stuart who owned a ranch near there. Life was wonderful on the Montana Prairie again. Agnes loved her new father, pretty clothes and her own pony. But the Indian problem was still there.
Hutchison recalled the sad part of her story. The federal government demanded that all Indian children, which included Agnes, must be put in boarding schools where they could be acclimated to the white culture. The school was cruel and the children suffered mental, physical, and sexual abuse. There were wide spread diseases due to malnutrition, overcrowding, poor sanitary conditions and overwork. Harsh conditions took a toll on Agnes’ body and she was sent home with pneumonia. She slowly improved, but there was a part of her soul that never recovered.
Hutchinson stated that because Agnes had been forced to convert to Christianity at the boarding school she never trusted the organized church. She read the Bible, prayed and watched preachers on television and learned that Christianity is not a religion, but is a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
Hutchinson declared that she didn’t realize at first how important those names were until her social standing took a direct hit when her marriage to a Senator ended in divorce. She had been living a life of “American Royalty” with all the amenities. She had the position of State Representative and ran a congressman’s office, but now suddenly her standing in society had drastically changed and, like Isabelle, she was in the same situation and had to discover who she was and build a new life.
She earned her Master’s degree at the University of Arkansas. The Senator was up for election and she was distraught whether to support him or not. After an emotional upset she prayed for guidance, and had peace when God told her the Senator would lose the election. She was assured that God was in charge of the affairs of men and brings people into power and removes them. It didn’t matter what she did. She admitted that confusion and unrest had taken her eyes off the Lord.
Hutchinson concluded by stating, “After I had heard all the stories about my family and enjoyed the research, I really appreciated the knowledge that our family emphasized. When asked, ‘Who are you?’, I answer the question this way, ‘I am a unique creation, valued and precious, but also a sinner who has been reconciled to my Creator.’”
In her words she commented, “I imagine there is someone out there that would say, ‘I am the person that fails. I am the lonely woman. I am a felon. I am the rejected one.’ If you feel this way, Jesus wants to give you a new identity. Just accept His gift of salvation and exchange your sin for His righteousness.”
Donna Hutchinson has 8 grandchildren. She has a Master’s Degree from the University of Ark. She is a member of the Blackfoot Indian tribe in Montana. She has been a professional mediator and school teacher. She was elected Arkansas State Representative until term limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.