When it comes in power, it makes the heart sing.
To know that you're hearing a voice from above,
is a clear demonstration of the Father’s love.
You feel so free, you just want to run,
to shout it out to everyone under the sun.
But sometimes your vision, even when good,
can be so greatly misunderstood.
It's best to cultivate it deep in the heart,
letting it grow, and get a good start.
Diligently pray to your Father above,
let your vision be rooted and grounded in Love.
With Godly counsel, your vision can grow,
and in His perfect timing, begin to show.
Safeguard your vision, don't lose hope,
even when you come to the end of your rope.
Your vision will guide your very life, keep it alive,
but stay out of strife.
Remember to first seek the kingdom above,
and your vision will be safe in the Father's love.
—Doug Cone
