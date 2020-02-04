We all know that herbs make great companions in the garden and kitchen. Herbs also have a long history as a natural remedy—and many other more unusual uses, too! Read on…
Anise
Romans paid taxes with anise, and it was used in cough drops.
Anise seed steeped in milk is said to be a sleep-producing drink, but it is also quite likely that the warm milk alone would do the trick.
Basil
Precious to lovers in Italy and considered sacred in India. Many years ago, Italian men wore a sprig of basil to indicate their intended marriage. A cup of basil tea after dinner helps digestion. Ease a headache by drinking tomato juice blended with fresh basil.
Borage
The Romans believed the herb to be an antidepressant, and ancient Celtic warriors took it for courage.
Caraway
Caraway was used to scent perfumes and soaps. The Greeks used it for upset stomachs.
Chervil
Eating a whole plant would cure hiccups; chervil was said to warm old and cold stomachs.
Chives
Bunches of chives hung in your home were used to drive away diseases and evil.
Dill
Romans made wreaths and garlands out of dill. Dill keeps witches away.
Fennel
Bunches of fennel were used to drive off witches. It was used in love potions and as an appetite suppressant.
Garlic
It was thought to give strength and courage. Aristotle noted garlic’s use as a guard against the fear of water. It’s also been widely used against evil powers.
Lovage
Chewing on a piece of the dried root will keep you awake. Lovage warms a cold stomach and help digestion. Added to bathwater, it was believed to relieve skin problems.
Marjoram
The Greeks believed it could revive the spirits of anyone who inhaled it. At weddings wreaths and garlands were made of marjoram.
Mint
It was believed to cure hiccups and counteract sea-serpent stings. The Romans wore peppermint wreaths on their heads. It was added to bathwater for its fragrance.
Oregano
Used for “sour humours” that plagued old farmers. Also used for scorpion and spider bites.
Parsley
Used for wreaths and in funeral ceremonies. Believed to repel head lice and attract rabbits.
Rosemary
Rosemary in your hair will improve your memory. It will protect you from evil spirits if you put a sprig under your pillow.
Sage
Thought to promote strength and longevity and believed to cure warts. American Indians used it as a toothbrush.
Summer Savory
It was believed to be an aphrodisiac. Some thought it was a cure for deafness.
Tarragon
Put in shoes before long walking trips to give strength. It has been used to relieve toothache and as an antifungal.
Thyme
Burning thyme gets rid of insects in your house. A bed of thyme was thought to be a home for fairies.
Anyone who has sage planted in the garden is reputed to do well in business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.