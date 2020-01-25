The Harrison School District Special Olympics team is ready to compete in its regional basketball competition after students organized a special training session on Wednesday.
Organized by students in the EAST Programs at the Harrison middle and high schools, HERO camp invites varsity athletes from Harrison High School to guide the team through a variety of activities designed to boost athletes’ skills and confidence. A camp is held before every major competition for the Special Olympians, and more than 100 student-athletes and trainers participated in this one at Goblin Arena.
With the varsity basketball athletes cheering them on, campers practiced their dribbling, shooting, running and passing skills and to ensure they put their best effort forward at the Feb. 12 regional event in Bergman. Top performers on that day will qualify for the state competition later in the year.
After a HERO Camp was held before a bowling event last fall, 19 Harrison athletes qualified for the state competition. 11 of them later received state awards, including one who finished in first place.
Athletes can join Harrison’s Special Olympics team on their 8th birthday and remain eligible for school-age competitions until they turn 21. Students from the elementary, middle and high schools all participated in Wednesday’s HERO Camp, some of them experiencing basketball for the first time.
For as much as the camp helps the athletes prepare for these competitions, it serves another purpose. It aims to eliminate any potential gap that Special Education students might experience with their peers.
As the Special Olympians and varsity athletes work alongside one another, they form connections that will last well after the camp concludes. They retain memories of working on a skill, or laughing together in a post-camp dance-off. That helps them connect with each other when they cross paths again.
The student-driven initiative was featured in an Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators newsletter as a model for boosting engagement and bringing students together. Connecting all students is just one way the Harrison School District is Building the Future: Every Learner, Every Day, Every Way.
For more information on the Harrison School District, visit www.harrisongoblins.org.
