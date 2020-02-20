Harrison High School business students have been learning Adobe Illustrator skills. The students then used their own creativity, skills and talents to create some Valentine’s Day bookmarks. While the students were working in Illustrator they learned new skills and enhanced their creativity to produce a finished product. The students wanted to give the bookmarks to the Harrison Middle School Students. The schools mission is to improve reading on all grade levels. The Media Specialist/Librarian Buffy Kephart was presented the bookmarks to distribute to her classes.
