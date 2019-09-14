9.14-WEB- ts Harrison Class of 74.jpg

Classmates include (from left, front row) Susan Coble Oliger, Ellen Davis Lewis, Pat Bell Holt, Susan Harrison Younes, Peggy Holman Feldman, Frances Clark Gooden, Lee Starkey, (second row) Rick Brightwell, Evalea Burnett Brightwell, Debbie Breedlove Harsh, Becky Thompson Warnock, Nancy McClellan Feroe, Terri Milburn Watts, Debbie Estes Hopper, Ann Fitton Kelly, Pam Barker Henbest, Paulette Scroggins Jech, Marcus McNew, Jeff Jech, (third row) Kathy Mitchell West, Jeff Trublood, Arlette Conner Mathis, Cindy Fullerton Harkey, Lanita Terry McKinney, Marilyn Hayes Carlson, Galen Fountain, Butch May, (back row) Tim McFarland, Dale Martin, Danny Hickman, Joe Frank Koenig, Mitch Callicott, John Creager, Stewart Nance.

The Harrison High School class of 1974 held their 45th class reunion on Sept. 7 at the Oasis Grill. Classmates enjoyed catching up with each other and remembering old times.

