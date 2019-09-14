The Harrison High School Class of 1969 reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at Twelve Oaks on Highway 7 South. The event will start at 6 p.m. for class members and their spouses/partners that have pre-registered. If you have not already registered, please contact Jane Dunlap Christenson at janedchristenson@gmail.com or Ann Dickey Hancock at papergirl105@cox.net.
Dress is casual and a class photo will be taken at 6:30 p.m. for classmates. These photos will be available for pickup by 9:30 p.m. the same evening. An 8 x 10 will be $10.
