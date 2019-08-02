The Harrison High School Class of 1974 Reunion has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oasis (formerly Quail Tree) in Harrison. The event will be an informal drop-in with food and beverages available for purchase. Spouses or partners are welcome to attend with classmates.
A class photo will be taken promptly at 6:30 p.m. Photos will be $10.00 for an 8x10 and will be available to pick up by 9 p.m. that evening.
Classmates wanting to attend need to respond with their name and contact number to Pat Bell Holt via e-mail at classreunion197445th@gmail.com by August 24.
