HHS CTE

HHS CTE students are (front, from left) Jonathon Conner, Chloe Watkins, Jordan Johnson, Hannah Ply, Claire Curtis Isabel McNutt, Lindsey Ward and Amanda Porras (back) Isaac Bell, Ben Elliott, Brooks Both, Josh McCormick, Coulter McCuistion, Devin Mitchell and Sean Slater.

The Harrison Career and Technical Business Department and educator Debbie Martin is announcing the Completer and Scholar students for 2019-2020 school year. These students have taken a prescribed sequence of business/marketing courses to earn these honors.

Seniors are awarded with a CTE Completer medallion and those finishing all their business courses with an 'A' or a 'B' are awarded with a purple honor cord. Each to be wore at graduation. The following students are a concentrator in the Program of Business in the area Social Media Communications.

