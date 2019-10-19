10.19-WEB- Harrison FBLA.jpg

Contributed Photo

Ethan Bell(top, from left), Collin Ritchey and Dayton Atchley, Garrett (middle) Cartwright, Trey Clark and Anthony Conner, (bottom) Chloe Watkins, Jordan Johnson and Grace Neeley attended the Leadership Conference.

Last Wednesday, Oct. 2, Harrison High School FBLA students attended the District VI Fall Leadership Conference at the Arkansas State University, Mountain Home campus. Students got to listen to keynote speaker Sarah Bronzynski, Director of Education at Baxter Regional Medical Center, talk about important leadership skills required to be successful in future careers. During officer inductions, our chapter officers were given medals recognizing their work in their respective leadership positions. Harrison High School received recognition for having members in attendance this past summer at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

