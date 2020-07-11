HHS Business students

Harrison National Business Society officers are (front, from left) Ben Elliot, President; Lindsey Ward, Vice President and Isabel McNutt, Secretery (back) Issac Bell, Treasurer and Claire Curtis, Reporter.

Harrison National Business Society members had an 'Arkansas Born Business Tour' arranged for educational purposes. Due to COVID the members were unable to attend. This year's officers are all seniors, including President, Ben Elliott; Vice President, Lindsey Ward; Secretary, Isabel McNutt; Treasurer, Isaac Bell and Reporter, Claire Curtis. National Business Society is an invitation only organization for Juniors and Seniors. Criteria for invitation is that a student is enrolled in or has completed their 3rd business/marketing class. Students must maintain a 3.5 GPA in their business classes and a 3.0 GPA overall. Graduating seniors are awarded a green and silver cord to wear at graduation.

2020 Graduating members

Donovan Armstrong

Isaac Bell

Ethan Bell

Presley Black

Brooks Both

Anthony Conner

Claire Curtis

Payton Day

Ben Elliott

Aiden Enyeart

William Gray

Brandi Hatcher

Jordan Johnson

Erin Lundgren

Joshua McCormick

Coulter McCuistion

Isabel McNutt

Devin Mitchell

Libbie Phillips

Hannah Ply

Amanda Porras

Bret Rider

Ellevon Shairrick

Sean Slater

Bryant Ulrich

Lindsey Ward

Chloe Watkins

Dylan Wilson

Cole Yocham

2021 Graduating Members

Tyler Dodson

Luke Lunsford

Konner Mears

Grace Neeley

Makenna Oliver

Alexa Price

Collin Ritchey

Brian Tolhurst

2022 Graduating Members

Mary Eaton

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.