Harrison National Business Society members had an 'Arkansas Born Business Tour' arranged for educational purposes. Due to COVID the members were unable to attend. This year's officers are all seniors, including President, Ben Elliott; Vice President, Lindsey Ward; Secretary, Isabel McNutt; Treasurer, Isaac Bell and Reporter, Claire Curtis. National Business Society is an invitation only organization for Juniors and Seniors. Criteria for invitation is that a student is enrolled in or has completed their 3rd business/marketing class. Students must maintain a 3.5 GPA in their business classes and a 3.0 GPA overall. Graduating seniors are awarded a green and silver cord to wear at graduation.
2020 Graduating members
Donovan Armstrong
Isaac Bell
Ethan Bell
Presley Black
Brooks Both
Anthony Conner
Claire Curtis
Payton Day
Ben Elliott
Aiden Enyeart
William Gray
Brandi Hatcher
Jordan Johnson
Erin Lundgren
Joshua McCormick
Coulter McCuistion
Isabel McNutt
Devin Mitchell
Libbie Phillips
Hannah Ply
Amanda Porras
Bret Rider
Ellevon Shairrick
Sean Slater
Bryant Ulrich
Lindsey Ward
Chloe Watkins
Dylan Wilson
Cole Yocham
2021 Graduating Members
Tyler Dodson
Luke Lunsford
Konner Mears
Grace Neeley
Makenna Oliver
Alexa Price
Collin Ritchey
Brian Tolhurst
2022 Graduating Members
Mary Eaton
