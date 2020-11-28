Dec. 1 is giving Tuesday on Facebook, and Highway 7 spay and neuter will be donating a free surgery for every $500 donated. Highway 7 helps spay and neuter pets from families experiencing financial difficulty and provides pet food to help keeps pets at home. Hoping to reduce pets being given to shelters. The group also operates a pet food pantry to help those who need some assistance feeding their pets.
