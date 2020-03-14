The volunteers of Hillcrest Home will be performing a Capella concerts directed by Leonard Mast in the following locations. Admission is free.
March 15: 6 p.m. Miracle Lighthouse 1114 Ridgeway Loop in Harrison
March 22: 6 p.m. at Ozark Baptist 8349 Blevins Rd in Bergman
March 25: 7 p.m. Apostolic Church of Bellefonte 4506 US-65 S in Harrison
March 29: 6 p.m. First Christian Church 915 S Maple in Harrison
April 5: 6 p.m. Little Flock Church 3923 Boat Mountain Rd in Harrison
April 12 6 p.m. Grubb Springs Baptist 4884 Grubb Springs Rd in Harrison
