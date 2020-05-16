Student Council members served the school and community throughout the school year. They assisted teachers and community volunteers at S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Night. S.T.E.A.M Night featured many fun activities including an Escape Room, 3D-printed cookie decorating, and MicroBit computer programming. In December, members hosted a Christmas trivia game for the 7th & 8th grade student body. Trivia winners were invited to a pizza party hosted by Student Council. Student Council members also volunteered to assist in sorting and organizing clothing for the Harrison School District Clothing Room. Student Council Advisor is Maribeth O’Dell.
