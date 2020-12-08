Little Rock– The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presents Home for the Holidays Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. live-streamed from the Robinson Center. Concert information and the stream are available at ArkansasSymphony.org/home2020
The ASO will perform holiday favorites like “O Holy Night” and “Sleigh Ride,” along with winter-themed orchestral works like “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, featuring concertmaster Kiril Laskarov. Broadway singer and Little Rock native, Laura Leigh Turner (Mean Girls) is the featured vocal soloist on The First Noel and The Light in the Piazza.
ASO invites patrons to view the live-streamed performance from the comfort and safety of their own home. The free-to-the-public performance will be available to watch at ArkansasSymphony.org/home2020, and it will remain available to watch for two weeks after the initial performance. ASO is working closely with the Department of Health and LRCVB to comply with all guidelines for social distancing, screening testing, and contact tracing to ensure the safety of the musicians and support staff for the concert.
Program
VIVALDI L’estro armónico, Concerto No. 9
ANDERSON Suite of Carols
VIVALDI Four Seasons: Winter ft. Kiril Laskarov, violin
Arr. Stapleton The First Noel ft. Laura Leigh Turner, vocal
CAHN The Christmas Waltz ft. Laura Leigh Turner, vocal
ANDERSON Sleigh Ride
GUETTEL The Light in the Piazza ft. Laura Leigh Turner, vocal
ADAM O Holy Night ft. Laura Leigh Turner, vocal
Arr. Phillips Midnight Christmas Eve
Artists
Laura Leigh Turner, vocal
Kiril Laskarov, violin
Geoffrey Robson, conductor
About Arkansas Symphony Orchestra
The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 55th full season in 2020-2021. ASO is the resident orchestra of Robinson Center Music Hall. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performs more than sixty concerts each year for more than 165,000 people through its Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks Series, Acxiom Pops Live! Series, River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Series, and numerous concerts performed around the state of Arkansas, in addition to serving central Arkansas through numerous community outreach programs and bringing live symphonic music education to over 26,000 school children and over 200 schools. ASO's education programs include the Sturgis Music Academy, which provides violin and cello instruction to more than 350 students, and the ASO Youth Ensembles Program, which has nearly 200 students enrolled in two full orchestras and a strings-only ensemble. ASO employs 12 full-time musicians, more than 70 part-time musicians and 15 administrative staff members with an annual operating budget of $3.5 million. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is a member of the League of American Orchestras and a partner orchestra of the National Alliance for Audition Support, an unprecedented national initiative to increase diversity in American orchestras.
For more information about the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra call 501-666-1761 or visit ArkansasSymphony.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.