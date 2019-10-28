Hope Cottages of Harrison celebrated and rewarded the volunteers, churches and organizations that have kindly donated their time, money and services with a party on Saturday, Oct. 19. The organization provides a safe place for homeless mothers and their dependent children and helps those in need navigate the road to rebuilding a stable and successful life. Without these donors, the daily operations would not be able to provide these much needed services. The Hope Cottages are a project that is conducted by Harrison House of Hope, which provides assistance, day shelter and basic essential items to people who are facing a crisis, regardless of circumstance.
Harrison House of Hope and Hope Cottages are there for people who are facing the most difficult situations in their lives. They assist clients to become emotionally, intellectually and financially independent.
The Volunteer Family Fun Day included a cookout, along with face painting provided by Rueben Drewery, pony rides provided by Dustin Creager, a bouncy house brought by Monkey Moes and professional photos taken by Charisma Photography and Design.
Bill and Rita Kniep facilitate the operations of Hope Cottages. The couple expressed their gratitude to the 5 churches and individual donors that make it possible for women and their dependent children to attain temporary housing for a 90 day period. They also wanted to thank Black Hills Energy for a recent donation of $25,000 that will help make some much needed renovations to the property possible. During their stay, clients receive educational opportunities, parenting classes, access to drug and alcohol addiction recovery, counseling and guidance to give them the tools to become self-sufficient.
The next fundraising event will be the Dinner of Hope, held at the Harrison Country Club on Dec. 21 with guest speaker Mike Masterson. Tickets are $50.00 per person and all proceeds go to remodeling Building C, which houses the kitchen, dining room and laundry facilities for Hope Cottages. For reservations, contact the Harrison Country Club at (870) 741-2443, Hope Cottages at (870) 204-5602 or visit hopecottagesofharrison.org
