House of Hope, a homeless Day Center, received over $20,000 during this year’s annual fundraiser, to help with operating costs, and to assist their clients with meals, showers, laundry, IDs and job search. Preparation will soon begin for colder weather, to include collaborating with local churches, organizations, businesses and individuals to host the Warming Station again this year.
Also, funds were just awarded through the Emergency Solutions Grant to help pay for deposits and short term housing, and to help those faced with evictions or shut off notices. Call 870-704-8077 to make an appointment.
Hope Cottages, a transitional housing facility for homeless moms and their dependent children, continues to renovate Building C, the kitchen and laundry areas. This could not have happened without the financial support from Black Hills Energy, Petromark, The Ritter Foundation, and the generosity of our community. The completion date is scheduled for late November, in time for Thanksgiving Day.
House of Hope and Hope Cottages are part of Harrison House of Hope, a non-profit 501c3 organization, whose goal is to provide individuals with the tools and support needed to become self-sufficient. For more information, visit www.houseofhopeharrison.org or www.hopecottagesharrison.org, or call 870-704-8077.
