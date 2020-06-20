The Harrison Police Department received a donation from Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents that will provide some comfort for children who may be involved in a frightening situation. Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents began collecting toys last year and were able to present the HPD with bags to carry in their cars. Officers will be able to give a child who has been involved in an accident or other situation a stuffed animal or other toy to ease the stress during the interaction.
Officers Lauren Stroud and Mike Toland accepted the brightly colored bags of toys from Max Chitsey and Beau Lieblong Wednedsay, June 17 and will distribute them among the rest of the HPD patrol cars.
Residents of local senior living facilities also benefitted from the toy drive. The used toys that were collected were sent to Ozarks Share and Care, who agreed to donate the proceeds from the toys to pay for hair cuts for the residents.
